Jaipur, September 17: A 19-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 60-year-old woman in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan. The accused, identified as Surendra Kumar, allegedly killed the elderly woman after she resisted his rape attempt. After killing her, he raped her body, according to reports. Acting on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's brother-in-law, the police registered a case. Rajasthan Horror: Rape Accused, Out on Bail, Sets Woman on Fire; Victim Battles for Life.

The woman's husband had died three years ago. She used to live alone and had no children. On September 15, around 10:30 pm, Kumar allegedly entered her house and molested her. He then fled from the spot with her mobile phone. The woman then went to her brother-in-law's house and told him what had happened. He asked her to stay at his house and went out in search for Kumar. Rajasthan: 22-Year-Old Woman Accuses Police Head Constable of Rape; Case Registered.

The woman, however, left for her house as she had to take care of her cattle. Around 1 am, the woman's brother-in-law came to know that Kumar had told a villager that he killed an elderly woman. He rushed to her house with other villagers and found her dead, according to a report. In his complaint, he told the police that Kumar had entered his sister-in-law's house with intention to rape her.

When she resisted, Kumar strangled her to death, the complainant alleged. Reports also said that Kumar had also raped the dead woman's body. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case of rape and murder against Kumar. He was subsequently arrested and sent to jail. Further investigation was underway.

