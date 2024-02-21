Jaipur, February 21: In a shocking incident in Rajasthan, a 15-year-old girl allegedly killed herself in Ajmer. Police officials said that the Class 9 student killed herself at her house after her father scolded her for not studying and snatched her mobile phone. The alleged incident took place on Monday morning, February 19.

The police have registered a case in connection with the incident, reports TOI. The deceased girl's father, Manish Kumar, said that he was preparing to go to his office when he saw his younger daughter, Bhoomika (15), using her mobile phone. Kumar said that the sight of his daughter using her mobile phone made him angry. Rajasthan Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Killing Son Over Property Dispute in Hanumangarh District.

Kumar, a resident of Ghooghra also said that he scolded his daughter and took the mobile phone away from her and went to his office. After the incident came to light, police officials said that Bhoomika's elder sister, Vaishishka, found her dead in her room at around 10 am. She immediately informed her family members.

Their neighbours rushed and brought Bhoomika down and rushed her to JLN Hospital where doctors declared her dead. The police then sent Bhoomika's body for autopsy, post which, her body was handed over to her family members. Rajasthan Shocker: 29-Year-Old Kota Man Rapes Relative on Pretext of Warding Off ‘Evil Spirit’, Gets Jailed for Life.

