Jaipur, Feb 18 (PTI) A man allegedly committed suicide after killing his son over a property dispute in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Thirajwala village on Saturday night, they said.

Ramswaroop (40) shot dead his son Saurabh (20) with a country-made pistol while he was asleep in his room. Later, Ramswaroop closed the room and shot himself, police said.

Alerted by the sound of gunshots, Ramswaroop's neighbours rushed to his house and informed police.

According to preliminary inquiry, Ramswaroop and his son were embroiled in a property dispute.

The bodies were handed over to their relatives after post-mortem examination on Sunday. Further investigation is underway, police said.

