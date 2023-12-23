Jaipur, December 23: In a tragic incident, a man and his three-month-old daughter were burnt alive, and his wife sustained injuries in a fire caused by heater in their room in the Khairthal-Tijara district of Rajasthan, police said. Rajasthan Shocker: Drunk Man Shoots Wife Dead for Liquor Money in Bundi District; Arrested

The incident occurred under the Shekhpur Police Station area last night. Police said a quilt caught fire due to the heater, and Deepak Yadav and his three-month-old daughter Nishika were burnt alive. Deepak's wife Sanju received burn injuries.

Neighbours rushed to their rescue after hearing the cries and the fire was extinguished. The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Deepak and Nishika were declared dead. Sanju is being treated at the hospital and her condition is critical, the police said. Deepak worked as a driver.