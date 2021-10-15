Jaipur, Oct 15: A minor girl was allegedly raped by a 20-year old man, who circulated her obscene photos and videos on social media in Jalore district of Rajasthan, police said Friday.

Saila Station House Officer (SHO) Jalore Dhruv Prasad said a case under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code, the IT Act and the POCSO Act was registered against the accused, Mansoor, on Thursday night. Mumbai Minor Girl Raped in Nalasopara By Man On Pretext of Providing Back Pain Treatment; FIR Registered Under POCSO Act.

“The accused befriended the minor girl and allegedly raped her. He also shot obscene videos and photos and circulated them. He has been detained and is being interrogated,” he said.