Jaipur, February 27: A nursing assistant allegedly raped a 24-year-old female patient who was brought to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in the Alwar region of Rajasthan. The hideous incident took place on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. Due to a lung infection, the woman was admitted to the hospital and was receiving treatment in the ICU.

The victim was reportedly raped around four in the morning by the accused, who has been identified as Chirag Yadav. Rajasthan Shocker: Five-Year-Old Girl Raped in Dausa, Probe Underway.

The victim said that after raising an alarm, the accused gave her an injection, which made her unconscious. She later gained consciousness when her husband called her on her mobile phone. She then told her family about the occurrence. The suspect has been taken into custody and is being questioned by the authorities.

During the probe, accused was seen on CCTV entering the space allotted to the victim and drawing draperies over it. An inquiry is under progress and a formal complaint has been filed in the matter. Rajasthan Shocker: Six-Year-Old Girl Raped by Unidentified Man at Wedding Function in Dausa.

Previously, three persons were held and a minor was detained by police in the Salumber district of Rajasthan after they allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl four times. The girl gave birth to a kid in June of this year, which is when the incident was reported to the authorities. One of the people facing charges is an occultist who allegedly promised the girl's father that he would heal her when she informed him she was ill. The little girl and her family reside in a government hospital, and there is where all four of the occurrences happened, according to officials.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2024 04:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).