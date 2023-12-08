Jaipur, December 8: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an unidentified man at a wedding function in Dausa district of Rajasthan, police said on Friday. Rajasthan Shocker: 5-Year-Old Girl Raped by Her Uncle Who Came to Attend Marriage Function in Tonk, Arrested

The matter came to light when the girl's parents noticed bloodstains on her clothes after the family returned home from the function on Thursday night. Later, her parents lodged a police complaint, they said. Rajasthan Shocker: Mother, Uncle Strangle 8-Year-Old Child to Death After Being Caught Making Out in Bharatpur, Held

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Mahila Thana in Dausa, police said. The girl has been admitted to a hospital here. Efforts are being made to identify and arrest the accused, they said.