Rajasthan Shocker: Two Men Thrashed for Theft in Nagaur, Videos Show Locals Inserting Screwdriver and Petrol Inside Private Parts

Assault | Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: IANS)

Jaipur, February 20: In a shocking incident, two people were brutally thrashed for an alleged theft in Rajasthan’s Nagaur area and were harassed by inserting screwdriver on their private parts. Reports inform that the brutal incident took place in Panchaudi police station area on Nagaur city on Sunday after which a series of six videos went viral on social media. According to a report by TOI, the culprits were seen applying petrol with a screwdriver on the private part of one of the two persons. An FIRs in connection with the case was registered on Wednesday.

Reports inform that the victims have been identified as 18-year-old Panna Ram and 26-year-old Disha Ram- both belonging to the Dalit community. In their complaint, the two victims said as many as seven persons thrashed and tortured them. In the wake of the accident, the police registered an FIR under Section 323 (for voluntarily causing hurt), Section 342 (for wrongful confinement), Section 143 (unlawful assembly) of the IPC and under various other sections under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Rajasthan Shocker: 13-Year-Old Girl, Sold For Rs 7 Lakh by Her Father, Found 4 Months Pregnant in Hyderabad.

In the video that went viral, one of the man pulled the victim’s pants down and one person was seen holding a screwdriver dipping it in a bottle of petrol and applying it on his private part. The victim pleaded them to stop the harassment. Another video shows that one of the two went unconscious after he was beaten up badly with belts. They poured water with a jug on his face and on the body for regaining his consciousness.

The TOI report states that the men who are purportedly seen beating the duo, filed an FIR against the two accused for stealing Rs 50,000 under Section 380 (theft) of the IPC. No arrests have been made into the matter as of now. According to Police, an investigation into the matter has begun after the victims lodged a complaint on Wednesday. The report states that the incident happened in Karnu village when workers in a motorbike agency allegedly caught two accused on charge of theft.