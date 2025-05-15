Jaipur, May 15: The Meteorological department has predicted thunderstorms in some parts of Bikaner, Udaipur and Kotal divisions on Thursday afternoon and severe heat in many parts of Rajasthan in the coming days.

The Met department has predicted that a maximum temperature of 44-45 degrees Celsius would be recorded in Bikaner and Ganganagar districts on May 15-17. There is a possibility of heatwave in some places, a spokesperson said.

The maximum temperature in most of the remaining parts of the state is likely to be at 42-44 degrees Celsius, he said. He added that the weather is likely to remain mainly dry in most parts from May 16.