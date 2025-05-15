On May 15, 2025, a few Indian cities are witnessing a combination of weather. Mumbai is under yellow alert with possibilities of light to moderate rain and thunderstorms, whereas Delhi will have a clear, hazy day with no heatwave alerts. Kolkata can expect very warm weather with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Chennai will continue to be sunny and hot with temperatures up to 39°C. Bengaluru will experience largely pleasant weather with sunshine, and Hyderabad should see partly sunny and cloudy weather. Shimla is clear and temperate. Heatwave alerts have been sounded for some areas of East and West Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, and places such as Gangetic West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. People in these areas are cautioned to drink plenty of water and take shade during the hottest part of the day.

