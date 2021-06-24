Ajmer, June 24: An eve-teaser in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara got a lesson for life after locals of a village made him wear a garland of shoes, bathed him with urine, and thrashed him as a punishment for his actions. Reports inform that the accused was also paraded in the Thalio Ka Kheda village in Bhilwara throughout the night on Sunday. According to a report by TOI, the incident came to light when the video of the youth wearing a shoe garland and being bathed by ‘urine’ went viral on social media. Rajasthan Shocker: 25-Year-Old Nurse Raped by Male Colleague in Jaipur Hospital.

According to details by the villagers, the youth was accused of teasing women in the village and many complaints were reported against him. The TOI report states that on Sunday, the eve-teaser allegedly entered a house in the village. Noticing that the woman was alone in the house, the man tried to touch her. Soon after, the woman shouted for help and villagers rushed to the spot.

The villagers who detained the youth decided to punish him and blackened his face, put the garland of old shoes around his neck, and bathed him with urine. The locals also thrashed the eve-teaser for his actions. The youth was then paraded in a procession in the village and was humiliated throughout the night. Several spectators also made the video viral and circulated it on social media.

When the village sarpanch Sanwar Sen was contacted for more details, he said he was not in the village on the day of the incident and did not know about any such incident taking place there. However, the report adds that Baneda police station said that no complaint was filed by anyone in connection with such matter and no such incident was reported to them. The report quoted the Head constable of Baneda police station Mangi Lal Jat saying that no report was filed in any such incident.

