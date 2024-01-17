Pune, January 17: Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar has said that he will not attend the Shri Ram Temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony on January 22 in Ayodhya. Pawar, 83, who received an invite for the ceremony, has written a brief letter to the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai on the issue, promising to go at a later date with more time in hand for a 'darshan'. Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Day 2: Lord Ram Lalla Idol To Tour Ayodhya Ram Temple Premises on Wednesday

“Lord Ram is revered not only in India, but around the world by millions of his devoted followers. There is great enthusiasm among the Ram Bhakts over the Ayodhya ceremonies and they are reaching there in huge numbers. Through them I shall also derive the joy of the historic occasion,” Pawar said. However, the NCP supremo added that after the January 22 event, it will be possible to take a proper and relaxed 'darshan' of Ram Lalla. Sharad Pawar Turns 83: PM Narendra Modi Extends Birthday Greetings to NCP Chief, Says 'May He Be Blessed With a Long and Healthy Life'

Sharad Pawar To Skip Jan 22 Ayodhya Event

NCP chief Sharad Pawar receives an invitation to attend the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Sharad Pawar wrote a letter to General Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai. The letter reads, "After the pran pratistha ceremony is completed on… pic.twitter.com/XeYmrctqq4 — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

“I have plans to come to Ayodhya for some engagements. At that time, I shall take out sufficient time for a darshan of Shri Ram Lalla with full faith. By that time, even the construction works of the Ram Temple will also be completed,” said Pawar. He expressed his gratitude to Rai for the invite and also conveyed his best wishes for the upcoming grand ceremonies in Ayodhya next Monday. (January 22).