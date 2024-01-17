Ayodhya , January 17: The idol of Lord Ram Lalla will be touring the premises of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Wednesday, the second day of the week-long Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya, Vedic scholar Acharya Shri Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid said. "On Wednesday, January 17, after 1:20 pm, there will be Jalayatra, Teertha Puja, Brahmin-Batuk-Kumari-Suvasini Puja, Vardhini Puja, Kalshayatra and a tour of the idol of Lord Shri Ram Lalla in the Prasad premises," Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said in a post on 'X' quoting the statement of Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid.

On Tuesday, Panchgavyaprashan was performed at Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple with Panchgavya (milk, urine, dung, ghee, and curd), after worshipping Vishnu. "On 16 January, as part of the Pratishtha Mahotsav of 22 January, in the Shri Ram temple built at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi place in Ayodhya, Shri Anil Mishra atoned all essential belongings and took a bath in the Saryu river. After worshipping Vishnu, he performed Panchgavyaprashan by offering Panchgavya and ghee," the temple trust stated.

The Karmakuti Homa was also performed at the idol-making place and Valmiki's Ramayana and Bhusundiramayana were recited at the pavilion on Tuesday, the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Trust said. "Godan (cow donation) was performed as part of atonement from Dwadshabd Paksha. After Dashdaan, Karmakuti Homa was performed at the idol-making place. This program concluded with grandeur. Acharya Vedicpravar Shri Laxmikant Dixit ji himself was present at the time of Havan. The recital of Valmiki Ramayana and Bhusundiramayana started in the pavilion," the temple trust said.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Temple will be open for 'darshan' for the general public from January 23, General secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai said. Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22. Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India.

