Bengaluru, January 21: The Hyderabad-based National Remote Sensing Centre of ISRO has provided a glimpse of the newly built Ram Temple in Ayodhya from space. Taken from the Indian Remote Sensing Satellite hovering over space, the image shared by ISRO on Sunday shows the grand new temple which will be inaugurated on January 22.

ISRO Releases Satellite Image of Ram Temple

#RamMandir from Space!@isro captures stunning satellite images of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple. The majestic Dashrath Mahal and the tranquil Saryu River take center stage in these snapshots. Notably, the recently revamped Ayodhya railway station stands out prominently in the detailed… pic.twitter.com/4Sn4R3JaZH — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) January 21, 2024

The image, which was taken on December 16, last year, also shows Dasharath Mahal, the Ayodhya Railway Station and the pious Sarayu river. The consecration will take place on Monday amid the Vedic hymns in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among others.