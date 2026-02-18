Mumbai, February 18: A 65-year-old retired employee of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was arrested on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, for allegedly strangling his wife to death at their residence in Bengaluru. The incident occurred at approximately 11:00 AM in an apartment within the Avalahalli police station limits. The accused, identified as Nageshwar Rao, reportedly used a towel to kill his 60-year-old wife, Sandya Sri, before informing an acquaintance about the act.

Preliminary investigations suggest the crime was driven by acute mental distress rather than domestic discord. According to the police, Rao had been undergoing treatment for severe depression and intended to take his own life. Investigators stated that the accused allegedly decided to kill his wife first because he feared there would be no one to care for her after his death. Following the strangulation, Rao reportedly panicked and was unable to go through with his own suicide attempt. Bengaluru Horror: Man Strangles Wife to Death After She Forces Him To Put Phone on Speaker, Accused Booked for Dowry Death.

Retired ISRO Employee Strangles Wife to Death in Bengaluru

Upon receiving information from an acquaintance whom Rao had contacted, a police team from the Whitefield division rushed to the Virtuoso Apartment complex. They found Sandya Sri unresponsive; she was later declared dead, and her body was shifted to a local hospital for a post-mortem examination. Rao remained at the scene and was taken into custody without resistance.

"The accused was distressed and reportedly believed his wife would be left helpless if he passed away," said Saidulu Adavath, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield). Officers confirmed that no evidence of prior disputes or external involvement has been found, pointing toward a tragic culmination of long-term mental health struggles. Bengaluru Horror: Woman Brutally Murders Teen Daughter for Lying About PU Exam Results, Gets Life Term.

The couple had been living in the Avalahalli apartment for approximately three years. Their only daughter currently resides in the United States and has been informed of the tragedy. Police are currently coordinating with family members for the final rites and further legal formalities.

Neighbours expressed shock at the incident, describing the couple as quiet and private. However, authorities noted that Rao had been increasingly withdrawn in recent months as his mental health deteriorated. A formal case of murder has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2026 09:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).