New Delhi, October 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday administered the National Unity Day Pledge at Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Kevadia on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2020. The Prime Minister also reviewed the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade presented by various police contingents from all over the country. Since 2014, 31st October is observed as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and people from all walks of life participate in the Run for Unity, across the country.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Technology Demonstration Site in Kevadia. He visited the stalls by the police forces showcasing modern technologies on a variety of themes ranging from aviation security, modernization of police forces etc. Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Pledge Full Text: PM Narendra Modi Administers National Unity Day Pledge at Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Kevadia on Birth Anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (Watch Video).

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Pledge Full Text: "I solemnly pledge that I dedicate myself to preserve the unity, integrity and security of the nation and also strive hard to spread this message among my fellow countrymen. I take this pledge in the spirit of unification of my country which was made possible by the vision and actions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. I also solemnly resolve to make my own contribution to ensure internal security of my country".

Here's the Video:

Prime Minister @narendramodi administers the National Unity Day Pledge at Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. #NationalUnityDay #SardarPatel #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel pic.twitter.com/joGsVfW9bm — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) October 31, 2020

During the event, flag bearers from all States and Gujarat Student Cadet Corps presented the drill on ‘Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat’ to the Prime Minister. Police forces including NSG, CISF, NDRF, CRPF, Gujarat Police and Jammu & Kashmir police presented separate demonstrations of their forces in front of the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister participated in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) celebrations in Gujarat on Saturday. He reached Ahmedabad on Friday on a two-day visit and will be taking part in the events on the occasion of birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

