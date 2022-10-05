Kalaburagi, October 5: There was high vigil in Karnataka's Kalaburgi district on Dussehra day on Wednesday following the Dalit Sena's announcement that if the effigy of Ravan is burnt, the effigy of Lord Ram would also be set on fire.

The Dalit Sena is opposing the organisation of Ravan dahan programme in which effigy of Ravan would be burnt on the occasion of the Vijaya Dashami (Dussehra) Police said that Hindu groups have organised burning of a 50-foot tall Ravan effigy in the premises of the Appa Jatra Grounds in Kalaburagi. Dussehra 2022 Lucknow Rains: 600-Year-Old Practice of Ravana Dahan Will Not Be Postponed, Says Ramlila Ground Aishbagh Secretary As Heavy Rainfall Continues.

Dalit organisations have objected to it and claimed that the programme is being held without permission from the authorities. They have further warned that they will burn the effigy of Ram, if Hindu activists burn Ravan's effigy. Dussehra 2022: Elated ‘Ravan’ Shows Off Cool Dance Moves, Video Goes Viral Ahead of Ravan Dahan.

In light of the stiff resistance, the Hindu organisations have dropped the programme burning of the effigy of Ravan and will celebrate other rituals.

