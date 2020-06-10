Ravi Shankar Prasad Hits Out at Rahul Gandhi, Says Questions on China Border Row Should Not be Asked on Twitter

BJP Leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, June 10: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday. In his latest attack, he said, "Rahul Gandhi should know that on international matters, like China, questions should not be asked on Twitter." In his jibe, he further mentioned that Rahul Gandhi is the same man who asked for evidence after Balakot airstrikes and 2016 Uri attack.

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that China has taken away India's territory in Ladakh and questioned the prime minister's silence on the issue, saying he has vanished. In a tweet, he said, "The Chinese have walked in and taken our territory in Ladakh. Meanwhile. The PM is absolutely silent and has vanished from the scene."

Here's what Rahul Gandhi had tweeted today:

The Chinese have walked in and taken our territory in Ladakh. Meanwhile The PM is absolutely silent and has vanished from the scene.https://t.co/Cv06T6aMvU — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 10, 2020

Last month, Prasad had accused the Congress leader of spreading disinformation and playing the politics of opportunism. Talking about instances where Rahul Gandhi criticised the government for its effort to boost the morale of the corona warriors. He said, "Rahul Gandhi had criticised when PM asked people to clap from their balconies and also light candles for the health workers. With this, Rahul Gandhi is boosting the morale of only of those who want to divide the nation." Ravi Shankar Prasad Slams Rahul Gandhi Over His 'Lockdown Failure' Comments, Says 'Don't Your CMs Listen to You And Give Weightage To Your Opinions?'.

Ravi Shankar Prasad attacks Rahul Gandhi:

Rahul Gandhi should know that on international matters, like China, questions should not be asked on Twitter. He is the same man who asked for evidence after Balakot airstrikes and 2016 Uri attack: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad pic.twitter.com/sxF4VOh9GK — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2020

He had further criticised Rahul Gandhi last month for calling the nationwide lockdown a failure. He was quoted saying, “You say lockdown is not the solution then don't you explain this to your chief ministers? Or don't they listen to you, or they don't give your opinions any weightage?” The Union Minister highlighted that the first state to announce a lockdown was Punjab followed by Rajasthan.