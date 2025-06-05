The stampede outside Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL victory celebrations on June 4 has been taken suo motu notice by the Karnataka High Court. Eleven people lost their lives, and over fifty were injured in the tragic incident. To investigate the incidents and administrative errors that caused the chaos, the court will hold a hearing today at 2:30 PM. Bengaluru Stampede: Overcrowding, Free Passes Among Causes Behind Chaos at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Say Police Sources After 11 Died During RCB IPL 2025 Victory Celebrations.

Karnataka High Court Takes Suo Motu Notice of Bengaluru Stadium Stampede

Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede | High Court of Karnataka has taken suo-moto cognisance of the incident. The court will hear the matter at 2.30 pm today. — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)