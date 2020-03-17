Red Fort, Raj Ghat Closed for Visitors Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Red Fort and Raj Ghat in Delhi. (Photo Credit: ANI)

New Delhi, March 17: The Union government on Tuesday announced that they have closed Red Fort and Rajghat for visitors until month-end amid the coronavirus outbreak in India. The governemnt has also informed that Rajghat will be closed till March 31. Till now, a total eight positive cases have been reported in the national capital.

Informing about the latest developmeent, as quoted by news agency ANI, the government had said, "Red Fort has been temporarily closed due to Coronavirus. Total 8 positive cases have been reported in the capital."

Later, it added, "Rajghat has been closed till 31st March due to Coronavirus." Third Coronavirus Death Reported in India; 63-Year-Old COVID-19 Patient Dies in Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital.

Here are the ANI Tweets:

Earlier, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Taj Mahal and the parliament have also been closed for visitors amid the coronavirus outbreak. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inofrmed that the parliamentary proceeding will continue.

Meanwhile, a 63-year-old COVID-19 patient, a Ghatkopar resident died at Mumbai's Kasturba hospital, thus bringing the total death toll in the country to three. The number of positive coronavirus cases in India has increased tremendously over the last few days. The Health Ministry on Tuesday morning confirmed that the total number of coronavirus positive cases in India has mounted to 126.