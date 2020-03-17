Third Coronavirus Death Reported in India; 64-Year-Old COVID-19 Patient Dies in Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital

People wearing masks in Maharashtra due to coronavirus fears (Photo Credits: IANS) Representational Image

Mumbai, March 17: In a tragic incident, a 64-year-old COVID-19 patient passed away at Mumbai's Kasturba hospital, thus bringing the total death toll in the country to three. The number of positive coronavirus cases in India has increased tremendously over the last few days. The Health Ministry on Tuesday morning confirmed that the total number of coronavirus positive cases in India has mounted to 125.

Maharashtra has become one of the worst-hit with 39 positive cases, including 3 foreigners. Kerala stands in second place with 22 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country. Coronavirus Outbreak: 63-Year-Old Doctor, Who Treated 76-Year-Old Patient Who Died, Tests Positive For COVID-19 in Karnataka.

Maharashtra: A 64-year-old COVID-19 patient passes away at Mumbai's Kasturba hospital pic.twitter.com/E1X8Dj78n0 — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2020

Fresh cases were reported from Karnataka and Haryana on Tuesday. The Karnataka Health Department confirmed earlier in the day two fresh positive cases from the state. According to an ANI tweet, one of the infected people is a 63-year-old doctor who treated the 76-yr-old man who died due to Coronavirus last week in India. The doctor along with his family has been kept in quarantine at his home. He will be sent to the isolation ward today.

After the death of the 76-year-old man who had a travel history to Saudi Arabia. India reported its second casualty due to coronavirus on March 14 with the health ministry saying a 68-year-old woman died in Delhi. The death was caused due to co-morbidity (diabetes and hypertension), in addition to being tested positive for coronavirus.