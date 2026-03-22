Mahasamund, March 22: A mechanical failure on a ropeway at the Khallari Mata Temple turned fatal on Sunday, leaving one person dead and 17 others injured during the heavy Navratri festival rush. The accident occurred in the Dongargarh region of Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district when a cable car trolley carrying pilgrims reportedly detached from the wire rope and crashed into the hillside.

The incident took place during the peak morning hours of the Navratri celebrations, a period when thousands of devotees visit the hilltop shrine. Preliminary reports suggest that a technical snag caused the trolley to lose its grip on the main cable. Ropeway Collapse in Bihar: Newly Constructed Ropeway Collapses During Trial Run in Rohtas Before Scheduled New Year Opening, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video).

Ropeway Collapses at Khallari Mata Temple in Chhattisgarh

A ropeway at the Khallari Mata Temple in Mahasamund, #Chhattisgarh, broke and fell. One woman died and more than 10 were injured in the accident. pic.twitter.com/vXLcdnGi8N — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 22, 2026

While the exact cause of the mechanical failure is still being determined, eyewitnesses described a sudden jolt followed by the trolley falling from a significant height. Emergency response teams and local police reached the site shortly after the crash to begin rescue operations for those trapped in other stationary cabins.

Casualties and Emergency Response

One pilgrim was declared dead at the scene due to the impact of the fall. Of the 17 injured, five are reported to be in critical condition and have been shifted to a specialized medical facility in Raipur for advanced treatment. The remaining victims are receiving care at local hospitals in Mahasamund and Dongargarh. Gujarat Ropeway Accident: 6 Killed, 4 Injured As Ropeway Trolley Carrying Construction Materials Collapses at Pavagadh Temple Site in Panchmahal (Watch Videos).

District authorities halted the ropeway service immediately following the accident. Rescue teams used manual pulleys and safety harnesses to evacuate nearly 40 other pilgrims who were stranded in mid-air in other trolleys for several hours following the system's emergency shutdown.

Investigation and Safety Concerns

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister has expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia payment for the family of the deceased and the injured. A high-level committee has been formed to investigate whether the accident was a result of a technical oversight or a failure in routine maintenance.

The Bamleshwari Devi Temple ropeway is a popular transport method for pilgrims who wish to avoid the steep climb of over 1,000 steps to the hilltop. Local authorities have faced questions regarding the "fitness certificate" of the ropeway, particularly given the anticipated surge in footfall during the nine-day festival.

Background on Regional Ropeway Safety

This accident follows a string of similar incidents across India over the past few years, highlighting ongoing concerns regarding the safety standards of cable car systems at religious sites. In 2022, a high-profile ropeway accident in Jharkhand prompted the central government to issue strict guidelines for the operation and maintenance of all such facilities.

Operations at the temple remain suspended until a full safety audit is completed. Pilgrims have been advised to use the pedestrian stairs until further notice.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 11:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).