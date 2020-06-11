Sabarimala Temple Not to Open for Public for Monthly Pooja, Kerala Govt Cancels Temple Festival Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Sabarimala Temple and Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran. (Photo Credit: PTI/ANI)

Thiruvanthapuram, June 11: Kerala's Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Thursday informed that Sabarimala Temple will not be opened for public for the monthly pooja from June 14 and the temple festival --schedule on June 19 -- will also be cancelled. Surendran said that the decision has been taken after meeting with Sabarimala tantri and Travancore Devaswom Board.

Informing the media about the latest development, Surendran said, "In the meeting with Sabarimala tantri and Travancore Devaswom Board, it has been decided that Sabarimala Temple will not be opened for public for the monthly pooja and temple festival will also be cancelled." Sabarimala Temple in Kerala to Re-Open on June 14 For Monthly Puja, TDB Asks Devotees to Obtain Certificate From ICMR-Approved Labs For Shrine Visit.

Here's what Surendran said:

In the meeting with Sabarimala tantri and Travancore Devaswom Board, it has been decided that Sabarimala Temple will not be opened for public for the monthly pooja and temple festival will also be cancelled: #Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran

Earlier on Wednesday, the Travancore Devasowm Board President N Vasu informed that Sabarimala temple reopens on June 14 evening for monthly puja. He had even clarified that the monthly puja and temple festival on June 19 will proceed as scheduled, adding that devotees should have obtained the certificate from an ICMR approved lab.

