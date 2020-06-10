Sabarimala Temple in Kerala to Re-Open on June 14 For Monthly Puja, TDB Asks Devotees to Obtain Certificate From ICMR-Approved Labs For Shrine Visit

Security personnel deployed at Sabarimala temple | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Thiruvananthapuram, June 10: Travancore Devasowm Board President N Vasu on Wednesday informed that Sabarimala temple reopens on June 14 evening for monthly puja. Vasu even clarified that the monthly puja and temple festival scheduled from June 19 will proceed as scheduled, adding that devotees should have obtained the certificate from an ICMR approved lab.

Informing about the latest development, N Vasu said, as quoted by ANI, "Sabarimala temple opens on June 14 evening for monthly puja. We discussed with both 'tantris' of temple. With their consultation and cooperation we decided this. As of now, we're going ahead with monthly puja and temple festival scheduled from June 19." Sabarimala Temple Set to Re-Open From June 14 for Monthly Pooja and Festival; Guruvayoor to Permit Weddings.

Vasu even said that the Arat ceremony will be conducted on June 20 at Pampa river. On the issue of security check-ups, Vasu said, "People who registered their names through virtual queue system can enter Sannidhanam. People from other states, at the time of registration, should upload a certificate that they've tested negative for COVID 19. Certificate should be obtained from an ICMR approved lab."

Here's what N Vasu said:

Earlier Travancore Devasom Board (TDB) mentioned that they are making all arrangements for opening of Sabarimala temple from June 14 at 5 pm till June 19 at 10 pm. However, State BJP president K Surendran said that since the 'tantri' has expressed his deep concern, the TDB and the state government should not take an adamant stand.