Patna, January 19: A senior Patna HC lawyer, who has filed an FIR against Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over his 'Sanatana Dharma' remarks, on Thursday said that he received a call threatening him with dire consequences.

Advocate Dr Kausalendra Narayan said that he received a call on his Whatsapp number on Wednesday. "We have given a written application in Kotwali police station Patna and given the details about the phone number which was used to make the threatening call. I have also reported to Patna IG, DM and SSP offices too. Sanatan Dharma Remark: We Shall Oppose Sanatana Forever, Ready To Face Legal Action, Asserts DMK Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The caller told me that you are a contractor of Sanatan Dharma. The caller must have tried to frighten me but I am not a person who would be afraid of any such calls," he said. After Udhayanidhi Stalin, A Raja Makes Controversial Remarks on Sanatan Dharma, Calls It 'Social Disgrace Like HIV and Leprosy' (Watch Video).

The MP-MLA court of Patna issued a summon to Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin for comparing Sanatan Dharma with dengue, malaria, and corona, for January 15. It subsequently asked him to physically appear before the court on February 13.

