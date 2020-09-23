Srinagar, September 23: The administrative council of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday approved the conduct of elections for 13,257 vacant positions of sarpanch and panch constituencies. With this new approval, 1,089 sarpanch and 12,168 panch positions are likely to be filled and non-functional panchayats to be made functional.

Announcing the decision of the administrative council, chaired by LG Manoj Singh, J&K government said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Administrative Council which met under the chairmanship of LG Manoj Singh approves the conduct of elections to vacant Sarpanch/Panch constituencies; 13,257 positions vacant.1,089 Sarpanch &12,168 Panch positions to be filled; non-functional panchayats to be made functional." Jammu And Kashmir: CAG Raises Major Concerns Over Implementation of Two Flagship Govt Schemes During 2017-2018.

Here's what J&K govt said:

Administrative Council which met under the chairmanship of LG Manoj Sinha approves conduct of elections to vacant Sarpanch/Panch constituencies; 13,257 positions vacant.1,089 Sarpanch &12,168 Panch positions to be filled; non-functional panchayats to be made functional: J&K Govt pic.twitter.com/7nTPGzh0ZI — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020

Earlier in the day, reports arrived that block development council chairman of Khag, Bhupinder Singh, was killed by terrorists in Budgam. Following this, J&K Police said, "Around 1945 hrs, terrorists fired upon BDC Chairman Khag, Bhupinder Singh, who died on spot. He had dropped the 2 PSOs accompanying him at Khag PS & proceeded to his residence in Srinagar. Without informing the police, he moved to village Dalwash, where he was attacked."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2020 11:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).