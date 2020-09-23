Srinagar, September 23: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has raised major concerns over the implementation of the Central government's flagship programmes in Jammu and Kashmir during 2017-2018. The report contains performance audits of two programmes - the National Rural Drinking Water Programme (NRDWP) and the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

The audit report on the drinking water programmes flags "avoidable, extra, unfruitful and unproductive expenditure" of Rs 394.13 crore, as well as citing details of blocking and diversion of funds, undue favour to contractors, short collection of sale proceeds, non-recovery of supervision charges and over-payments of pay and allowances. Manoj Sinha Announces Rs 1,350 Cr Economic Package for Jammu and Kashmir, 50% Discount for a Year in Electricity and Water Bills; Check Highlights of the Package.

"In the NRDWP to provide safe drinking water to the rural population, there was a delay ranging between 7 to 67 days in release of funds amounting to Rs 871.87 crore received during 2014-2017 by the state Finance Department to the state Water Sanitation Mission. "Cumulative expenditure in 28 water supply schemes was overstated in 10 public health engineering divisions.

"Against the target for completion of 1,067 water supply schemes during 2013-2018, only 679 schemes have been completed. This has impacted the process of providing portable drinking water to a population of 5.67 lakh," the report said. The state was also deficient in the implementation of the PMGSY as the district rural road plan was neither prepared in most of the sampled programme implementation units nor approved by the intermediate panchayat/district panchayat/district, and the state level standing committees.

"Out of the total sanction of programme fund of Rs 8,892.690 crore during 2000-2001 to 2017-2018 under phases one to 11, the government of India released Rs 5,082.14 crore while only Rs 4,312.41 crore was spent," the audit report noted. It also highlighted diversions, blocking, misusing and squandering funds to favour contractors etc.

