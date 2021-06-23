Chennai, June 23: India's largest bank the State Bank of India (SBI) has decided to halt operations of its Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in Tamil Nadu after a group of four people stole at least Rs 48 lakh from various ATMs with cash deposit machines. The decision to shut ATM operations has been taken as a precautionary measure. SBI ATM Theft: Cash Delivery Man, 3 Others Held in Thane.

The group stole cash from ATMs in Taramani, Vadapalani and Velachery. According to police, the fraudsters only targeted ATMs with cash deposit machines and used a single debit card. Tamil Nadu police suspect the people involved in the robbery were from other states, Hindustan Times reported.

"A group of four reportedly stole 48-lakh from several SBI ATMs across the state. Police suspect them to be from another state. The loss has been for the bank and not the public. A special team was formed to crack down on this modus operandi which took advantage of a technical flaw in the bank's ATMs," Chennai city police commissioner Shankar Jiwal told HT.

SBI chief general manager R Radhakrishna told the media that the ATMs have been shut down to prevent further loss. “As a measure to curtail further loss, we have disabled all machines which have problems. Currently, these machines will not dispense cash. The theft took place only through one type of cash deposit machine,” he said.

