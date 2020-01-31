Sensex, Nifty to Remain Open for Trading on Budget Day, February 1; Check Trading Time Here

BSE Sensex (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Mumbai, January 31: With Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman all set to present the Union Budget 2020-21 on Saturday, the stock market would remain open on Budget day. Despite being a Saturday, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty have informed that they will remain open for trading. This is the second time in past six years that Sensex and Nifty will remain open, though being a weekend.

Previously in February 26, 2015, then Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget 2016 and the trading continued on Sensex and Nifty. Though the Budget was announced on Saturday, BSE and NSE decided to keep open the share market for trading. It is be known that this is the second time that Union Budget is presented on February 1. , as previously it was done in 2019 by then Union Minister Piyush Goyal. Economic Survey 2019-2020 Highlights: CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian Advises Govt to Relax Fiscal Deficit Target To 3.3% From 3.4% for Current Fiscal Year to Revive India's Growth, Here's More From The Survey.

Here's The Trading Time of BSE and NSE:

Live Trading Session Timings for NSE and BSE. (Photo Credit: BSE)

^ stands for random stoppage of order entry session in last 1 minute. Except for these, all other timings are same as existing live trading.

Earlier on Friday, Finance Minister presented the 14-page 'Economic Survey 2019' document in the Parliament, which was printed in lavender colour and symbolises the blending of the old and the new. CEA stated that this year's ES 2019 theme was wealth creation. He said, "Wealth is both a cause and effect of investment. That is why it is important for us to focus on wealth creation."

Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian briefed the media about the Economic Survey 2019 (ES 2019-20), and pointed out the fiscal deficit target may have to be relaxed for current year (FY 2019-20) to 3.3 percent from 3.4 percent in the previous year (FY 2018-19), as the a 'strong rebound' to revive growth of the economy. He also pegged country's economic growth at 6-6.5 percent in the upcoming financial year.