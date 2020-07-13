Mumbai, July 13: The Indian markets opened in the green tracking positive sentiments from the global markets. The Sensex was trading at 36,946, up 352 points. NSE Nifty, on the other hand, was at 10,872, up 104 points at 10:20 am on Monday. Shares rose in Asia on Monday, cheered by expected upbeat projections for a global economic rebound that were tempered by worries over expanding coronavirus outbreaks.

On the other hand, the number of coronavirus cases continued to rise and is an area of great concern in India. The country recorded its highest single-day spike of 28,701 new coronaviruses (COVID-19) cases and 500 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally to close to 9 lakh with a total of 23,174 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. India Sees Highest Single-Day Spike of 28,701 COVID-19 Cases, Coronavirus Tally Inches Closer to 9 Lakh.

Britain will suffer the sharpest peak-to-trough economic slump of any major economy this year, rating agency Moody's has warned, and ramp up national debt as a share of GDP by nearly a quarter. Moody's said the UK government's latest 30 billion pound ($37.9 billion) stimulus package, announced the previous week, would aid a gradual economic recovery but add further pressure to the fiscal position.

