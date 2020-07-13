New Delhi, July 13: India recorded its highest single-day spike of 28,701 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 500 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally to close to 9 lakh with a total of 23,174 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. According to the data, out of a total of 8,78,254 cases, 5,53,470 patients have recovered while 3,01,609 remain active in the country. Rahul Gandhi Questions India's 'Good Position' Against COVID-19, Shares Graph Showing Rising Coronavirus Curve.

With more COVID-19 patients recovering, the gap between the number of recovered cases and active cases has increased by over two lakh. Over the past 24 hours, 18,848 patients recovered from COVID-19. India, however, remains the third worst-affected country after the United States and Brazil. Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state, with cases reaching up to 2,54,427 and 10,289 casualties so far, of which 173 occurred in the last 24 hours. Abhishek Bachchan Confirms Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Are COVID-19 Positive, Reveals They Will Be Self Quarantining At Home (View Tweet).

Tamil Nadu remained the second-worst hit with a total of 1,38,470 cases, including 1,966. deaths. With 1,573 new coronavirus cases and 37 deaths in the last 24 hours, Delhi recorded a total tally of 1,12,494 and 3,371 deaths. On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said India was leading a successful fight in managing the coronavirus pandemic at a time when health services of most countries were collapsing.

"We are on a strong pedestal in the fight against COVID-19 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the motto 'One People, One Thought, One Nation'," Shah said at an event. Shah further said only governments are fighting this pandemic across the world, but here in India, 130 crore people besides state governments are united in fighting this threat.

