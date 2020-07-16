Mumbai, July 16: The Indian opened in the green tracking positive cues from the global market. The Sensex was trading at 36,250, up 200 points, NSE Nifty, on the other hand, was at 10,660 at 11 am. IT services major Infosys stock up 12 percent after its June quarter results beat street estimates with an 11.5 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 4,233 crore.

Besides, other IT stocks also gained. HCL Tech, TCS, and Tech Mahindra climbed between 1 to 4 per cent and were the top Sensex gainers. Indian rupee opened lower at 75.23 per dollar on Thursday against the previous close of 75.14, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market. India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 32,695 COVID-19 Cases And 606 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Tally Jumps to 9.68 Lakh Mark.

India reported the highest single-day spike of 32,695 new COVID-19 cases and 606 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total number of cases has increased to 9,68,876 including 3,31,146 active cases on Thursday. Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst-hit states in the coronavirus pandemic in India.

The US stocks finished higher on Wednesday as the market mood was bolstered by encouraging news about an experimental Covid-19 vaccine and a slew of better-than-expected earnings.

