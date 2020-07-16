New Delhi, July 16: India reported the highest single-day spike of 32,695 new COVID-19 cases and 606 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total number of cases has increased to 9,68,876 including 3,31,146 active cases. The number of cured, discharged and migrated has improved to 6,12,815, according to the numbers shared by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. The death toll has neared the 25,000 mark on Thursday.
Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) tested 1,27,39,490 samples for coronavirus so far. Out of which, 3,26,826 samples were tested on Wednesday. Indian Healthcare Sector to Hit $275 Billion Mark by 2030, Says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.
Highest single day spike of 32,695 #COVID19 cases and 606 deaths reported in the last 24 hours in India.
Total positive cases stand at 9,68,876 including 3,31,146 active cases, 6,12,815 cured/discharged/migrated and 24,915 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/nuYhpfMQtz
— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2020
Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|46
|130
|0
|176
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|16621
|18378
|452
|35451
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|306
|153
|3
|462
|4
|Assam
|6447
|12173
|46
|18666
|5
|Bihar
|6970
|13462
|180
|20612
|6
|Chandigarh
|155
|459
|11
|625
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1195
|3324
|20
|4539
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|180
|357
|2
|539
|9
|Delhi
|17807
|95699
|3487
|116993
|10
|Goa
|1259
|1674
|18
|2951
|11
|Gujarat
|11187
|31286
|2079
|44552
|12
|Haryana
|5320
|17667
|319
|23306
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|351
|979
|11
|1341
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5123
|6337
|206
|11666
|15
|Jharkhand
|1797
|2485
|38
|4320
|16
|Karnataka
|27859
|18466
|928
|47253
|17
|Kerala
|4884
|4634
|35
|9553
|18
|Ladakh
|177
|964
|1
|1142
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|5053
|13908
|682
|19643
|20
|Maharashtra
|112099
|152613
|10928
|275640
|21
|Manipur
|711
|989
|0
|1700
|22
|Meghalaya
|278
|66
|2
|346
|23
|Mizoram
|79
|159
|0
|238
|24
|Nagaland
|554
|348
|0
|902
|25
|Odisha
|4345
|10476
|77
|14898
|26
|Puducherry
|686
|889
|21
|1596
|27
|Punjab
|2711
|5867
|221
|8799
|28
|Rajasthan
|6405
|19502
|530
|26437
|29
|Sikkim
|133
|87
|0
|220
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|47343
|102310
|2167
|151820
|31
|Telangana
|12957
|25999
|386
|39342
|32
|Tripura
|661
|1604
|3
|2268
|33
|Uttarakhand
|787
|2948
|50
|3785
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|14628
|25743
|1012
|41383
|35
|West Bengal
|12747
|20680
|1000
|34427
|Cases being reassigned to states
|1285
|1285
|Total#
|331146
|612815
|24915
|968876
Maharashtra continued to be the worst affected state, reporting 233 deaths on Wednesday, taking the state’s cumulative toll to 10,928. The state reported 7,975 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The state has recorded a total of 2,75,640 coronavirus patients so far. The total number of cases in Tamil Nadu has crossed the 1,51,820 and the death toll is at 2,167. Delhi is among the third worst-hit state in India with a total of 116993 cases
