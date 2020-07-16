New Delhi, July 16: India reported the highest single-day spike of 32,695 new COVID-19 cases and 606 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total number of cases has increased to 9,68,876 including 3,31,146 active cases. The number of cured, discharged and migrated has improved to 6,12,815, according to the numbers shared by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. The death toll has neared the 25,000 mark on Thursday.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) tested 1,27,39,490 samples for coronavirus so far. Out of which, 3,26,826 samples were tested on Wednesday. Indian Healthcare Sector to Hit $275 Billion Mark by 2030, Says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 46 130 0 176 2 Andhra Pradesh 16621 18378 452 35451 3 Arunachal Pradesh 306 153 3 462 4 Assam 6447 12173 46 18666 5 Bihar 6970 13462 180 20612 6 Chandigarh 155 459 11 625 7 Chhattisgarh 1195 3324 20 4539 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 180 357 2 539 9 Delhi 17807 95699 3487 116993 10 Goa 1259 1674 18 2951 11 Gujarat 11187 31286 2079 44552 12 Haryana 5320 17667 319 23306 13 Himachal Pradesh 351 979 11 1341 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5123 6337 206 11666 15 Jharkhand 1797 2485 38 4320 16 Karnataka 27859 18466 928 47253 17 Kerala 4884 4634 35 9553 18 Ladakh 177 964 1 1142 19 Madhya Pradesh 5053 13908 682 19643 20 Maharashtra 112099 152613 10928 275640 21 Manipur 711 989 0 1700 22 Meghalaya 278 66 2 346 23 Mizoram 79 159 0 238 24 Nagaland 554 348 0 902 25 Odisha 4345 10476 77 14898 26 Puducherry 686 889 21 1596 27 Punjab 2711 5867 221 8799 28 Rajasthan 6405 19502 530 26437 29 Sikkim 133 87 0 220 30 Tamil Nadu 47343 102310 2167 151820 31 Telangana 12957 25999 386 39342 32 Tripura 661 1604 3 2268 33 Uttarakhand 787 2948 50 3785 34 Uttar Pradesh 14628 25743 1012 41383 35 West Bengal 12747 20680 1000 34427 Cases being reassigned to states 1285 1285 Total# 331146 612815 24915 968876

Maharashtra continued to be the worst affected state, reporting 233 deaths on Wednesday, taking the state’s cumulative toll to 10,928. The state reported 7,975 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The state has recorded a total of 2,75,640 coronavirus patients so far. The total number of cases in Tamil Nadu has crossed the 1,51,820 and the death toll is at 2,167. Delhi is among the third worst-hit state in India with a total of 116993 cases

