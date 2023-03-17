Mumbai, March 17: In yet another case of sextortion in the city, two men allegedly duped a senior citizen of Rs 5.45 lakh after luring him into online sex. The victim, a 76-year-old Ghatkopar West resident is a retired employee of a private firm. Police officials said that the victim stays with his wife. After the incident came to light, the police booked the two accused.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the victim's son stays in the United States. A police officer said that the senior citizen used to often travel to the US. According to the complaint, on January 14, the man received a call from a woman while he was in the US. The woman told the victim that her name was Sonia Sharma and even asked him if he was interested in online sex. Sextortion in Mumbai: Grant Road Resident Blackmailed With Intimate Videos, Rs 4 Lakh Extorted Over WhatsApp Call With Woman.

Woman Demands Money From Senior Citizen After Nude Call:

Following this, the woman video-called the victim and appeared naked on phone. She asked the senior citizen to also get naked. "The man went to the bathroom and undressed," a police officer from Ghatkopar police station said. After the call, the woman started demanding money from the victim and even promised to meet him.

When the complainant reached India, he asked the woman to meet him and even promised to pay her if she met him. However, the woman started threatening the victim and said that she would post his nude pictures and videos on social media if he failed to pay her. Later, the victim started getting calls from a man who identified himself as Vikram Rathore, a CBI officer from Delhi.

Rathod told the elderly man that he would come to Mumbai to arrest him. Meanwhile, another person identified as Rahul Sharma called the victim and said that he received his nude videos which were supposed to be uploaded to YouTube. Sharma also demanded money for not uploading the videos. Mumbai Sextortion Case: Khar Businessman Receives Video Call on WhatsApp With Woman Undressing on Screen; Fraudsters Record It and Threaten To Defame Him.

An officer privy to the case said that the victim paid a total of Rs 5.45 lakh to all the accused. Even after this, the calls did not stop and the accused started demanding more money. Rathore told the victim that the woman died by suicide and even shared a video showing an ambulance carrying her body. He demanded Rs 50 lakh to settle the matter.

Following this, the victim approached the cops and lodged a complaint. The Ghatkopar police have booked the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT act.

