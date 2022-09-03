Mumbai, September 3: A businessman from the city approached the Mumbai Police after he was targeted by cyber fraudsters in a sextortion bid. The incident came to light after the 61-year-old businessman filed a complaint about the sextortion bid. While the fraudsters did try to extort money from the Khar businessman, he did not pay them.

According to a report in the Times of India, the incident came to light on August 31 when the senior citizen approached the police. In his complaint, the businessman said that he received a call at around 10 am when he was at home with his family. When he received the call no one answered. Later, he received a WhatsApp video call in which a woman was seen undressing on the phone. Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Lets Off Rape Accused After Cops Fail To Give Proof of Minor's Age.

Following this, the 61-year-old businessman immediately disconnected the call. He also deleted the unidentified caller's number from his phone's call log. Soon after, he received a WhatsApp message with the video of the man watching the woman undress. Post this, the identified caller sent numerous texts to the senior citizen and threatened him about uploading the clip on YouTube and even making it viral on social media.

However, the complainant did not pay heed to the messages. When the caller sent the businessman another message, he approached the Khar police. The businessman told cops about the sextortion bid and even said that the alleged fraudsters threatened to defame him. Acting on the Khar resident's complaint, the police filed an FIR under provisions of the IPC and the IT Act.

