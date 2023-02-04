Mumbai, February 4: A 60-year-old man from the city allegedly lost Rs 4 lakh in what can be seen as yet another case of sextortion in Mumbai. Police officials said that a woman approached the man on WhatsApp and asked him to have an intimate video call with her. Later, the woman allegedly blackmailed the man with his nude videos and extorted around Rs 4 lakh from him.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, on Wednesday morning, the complainant received a message on his phone from an unknown woman who wanted to have an intimate video call with him. The 60-year-old man, a resident of Grant Road agreed to the woman's request. However, things turned ugly when the man received a recorded clip with the woman after the call was cut. KYC Fraud in Mumbai: Matunga Resident Duped of Rs 1 Lakh After Clicking on Link To Update Know Your Customer Information; Three Arrested.

In his complaint, the man said that the woman demanded money and even threatened to upload the video clips on social media and YouTube. The man sent the money, however, he received a call from "Delhi Cyber Cell" who told him that they saw his video on YouTube. The alleged caller also extorted money from him on the pretext of taking off the video.

The caller did not stop there and even informed the complainant that the woman, whom he had a conversation with ended her life. The complainant said that the caller demanded more money in order to not file an FIR against him. "The man followed their instructions and deposited more money in the desired bank accounts. However, when they kept on demanding more money, the complainant decided to approach the police and lodged a complaint on Thursday," a police officer said. Mumbai Shocker: Man Jumps to Death off 15th Floor of Building in Chembur After Shopkeeper Beats Him With Belt for Not Returning Money; Accused Arrested.

The police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act. The DB Marg police have begun an investigation in connection with the matter. They have also sought details of bank accounts and SIM cards that were allegedly used in order to extort money.

