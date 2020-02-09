Shaheen Bagh Protesters Remove Police Barricade to Allow Hindu Funeral Procession Pass; Watch Video

Funeral procession passes through Shaheen Bagh | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 9: Exhibiting communal harmony, the anti-CAA protesters at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh allowed a Hindu funeral procession to pass through by removing the police barricades. The arterial road at Shaheen Bagh, connecting Kalindi Kunj to Mathura Road, is blocked since December 15 when demonstrators led by Muslim women launched an indefinite stir against the Centre's citizenship law.

The Shaheen Bagh protesters drew flak over the past few days as Delhiites have faced major commutation woes due to the agitation. The vehicle users moving to and fro Noida face jams lasting upto two hours as only a small portion of the arterial road near Kalindi Kunj could be used. Shaheen Bagh Displays Communal Harmony, Azan and Havan Held Simultaneously at Site of Protest; See Pics.

The organisers of Shaheen Bagh protesters have, however, maintained that they have always allowed ambulances, school buses, fire tenders and other emergency vehicles to pass through the site of protest. The clip shared below, as uploaded by News18 scribe Saahil Menghani, showed the protesters removing the police barricades themselves to make way for a funeral procession to move through.

Watch Video: Hindu Funeral Procession Passes Through Shaheen Bagh

#MustWatch#ShaheenBagh protesters open up barricades to let a Hindu funeral procession pass. Please show it to the anti nationals who call Shaheen Baghis anti nationals. pic.twitter.com/ufeoDLOZfU — Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) February 9, 2020

A female protester, identified as Shaheen, said the protesters have always cooperated with the commuters in emergency cases. "We respect each other and by allowing the procession to pass through, we have not done anything unusual. We have allowed buses and ambulances also," she told news agency ANI.

Shaheen Bagh was at centre of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) campaign in the Delhi assembly elections 2020. The party accused the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi of backing the anti-CAA demonstrators at Shaheen Bagh. "This AAP government is responsible for the inconvenience being caused to Delhi commuters," party spokesperson Tajinder Bagga had said during the campaign trail. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had called the Delhi electoral contest a battle between those backing the "Shaheen Bagh" and those standing with "Bharat Mata".

Despite a charged campaign led by the BJP - with pollsters also accusing the party of making communal overtures to dent the AAP vote - the exit polls have forecast a pro-Kejriwal wave in the national capital. An aggregate of all major exit polls predicts around 56 seats for the incumbent ruling party, whereas, the BJP may be restricted to 13 constituencies. The Congress appears to be struggling to open its tally.