Shaheen Bagh Displays Communal Harmony, Azan and Havan Held Simultaneously at Site of Protest; See Pic

Azan, Havan held simultaneously at Shaheen Bagh | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 6: Shaheen Bagh, turned into a top poll issue in election-bound Delhi, witnessed exemplary state of communal harmony by simultaneously performing the Azan - the ritual call for prayer practiced by Muslims - and Havan, conducted by Hindus on auspicious occasions. Scores of demonstrators joined the maulvis and pandits who performed the religious rituals, respectively. India's Communal Harmony Deteriorated After Narendra Modi Came to Power, Says Rahul Gandhi.

This is not the first occasion when Shaheen Bagh has displayed an example of communal harmony. The protesters had, on January 13, organised a multi-faith prayer ceremony to highlight the secular credentials of their agitation. The demonstrators had read out verses from the Quran, the Bible, the Gita, while also singing the Sikh Gurbani.

See Pictures of Azan and Havan Held at Shaheen Bagh

In the last lap of Delhi assembly elections 2020 campaign, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aggressively raised the issue of Shaheen Bagh. The party accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led government of backing the demonstrators. Pollsters predicted electoral dividends for the BJP, as the protests at Shaheen Bagh is causing commutation woes to Delhiites due to the blockage of an arterial road passing through the locality.

West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma had drawn the wrath of Election Commission after he called the Shaheen Bagh protesters "rapists and murderers". While speaking to news agency ANI on January 27, Verma said a section of Delhi will meet the fate of Kashmiri Pandits if the AAP is noted voted out of power. "They will soon enter into your homes and rape our sisters and daughters," he had remarked.