New Delhi, October 7: The Supreme Court on Wednesday pronounced its order on the question of balance between the right to protest and other public rights like the right to movement. The order was pronounced in relation to protests which took place at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh. The top court said that public spaces could not be occupied indefinitely. Shaheen Bagh Mediators Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran Submit Report, Supreme Court to Hear on Wednesday.

"We have to make it clear that public places cannot be occupied indefinitely whether in Shaheen Bagh (in Delhi) or elsewhere," reported NDTV quoting the top court as saying. However, the Bench comprises Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Aniruddha Bose and Krishna Murari, added that dissent and democracy go hand in hand. The top court noted that the administration has to remove any such blockades. Delhi's Shaheen Bagh Market Reopens After Five Months Ahead of Eid 2020.

Two petitions were filed in the top court for the clearance of Kalindi Kunj Road, which is close to Shaheen Bagh protest site. The first petition was filed by lawyer and activist, Amit Sahni, while Nand Kishore Garg filed the second petition.

After the petitions were filed in the apex court, it appointed a team of interlocutors to hold talks with the protesters. Senior Advocate Sanjay Hegde and Advocate Sadhana Ramachandran then submitted the report in February this year. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, Shaheen Bagh protests were called off, almost after three months of a peaceful sit-in demonstration against the contentious act. The verdict was reserved at the last hearing on September 21.

