Delhi's Shaheen Bagh Market Reopens After Five Months Ahead of Eid 2020

Delhi's Shaheen Bagh Market (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi, May 21: The shops in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh market have been reopened after five months. The stretch of road number 13A, which also includes high-end fashion brands, were firstly closed due to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) protests. After this, the market was affected by the novel coronavirus lockdown, which was imposed on March 25. Delhi Lockdown 4 Guidelines: Shops to Open on Odd-Even Basis, Barber Shops, Salons, to Remain Shut, Autos to Run; Here’s What Is Allowed and What Not.

A shopkeeper, speaking to Times Now, said that "with Eid around the corner, we have fewer footfall because of safety and travel restrictions." Dr Nair, president of Shaheen Bagh Market Association, said that shops are struggling to survive due to fewer customers. "We would have faced an estimated loss of hundreds of lakhs during these difficult times," he said. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in All States of India.

The Shaheen Bagh market reopened after the Delhi government allowed shops to open on the odd-even basis with some restrictions. Through COVID-19 lockdown has been extended till May 31, most economic activities, except the ones related to entertainment and hospitality sectors, have been started.

As of Thursday update, the novel coronavirus cases in the national capital has crossed 11,000-mark. Till now, 11,088 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported, according to the health ministry update. 5,192 individuals have recovered from the illness, while 176 have died.