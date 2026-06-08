Shamli Conversion Case: UP Police Arrest Chandni Qureshi, Father After Complaint Over Ayush Malik

Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a physiotherapist, Chandni Qureshi, and her father, Islam Qureshi, in connection with a case registered under the state's anti-conversion law following a complaint filed by businessman Devaraj Malik. The complainant has alleged that his son, Ayush Malik, was coerced into changing his religion, adopting a new identity and distancing himself from his family as part of a larger conspiracy linked to financial gain and control over family property.

The arrests were made on Sunday after Devaraj Malik approached police in Shamli district and alleged that his son, a Bachelor of Pharmacy graduate who assisted in managing the family's medical store, had been influenced into a relationship that eventually led to his religious conversion. After TCS Nashik Case, Former Wipro Employee Alleges Pressure for Physical Relationship, Religious Conversion; Complaint Filed in Pune (Watch Video).

Shamli Conversion Case:

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Ayush Malik first met Chandni Qureshi in 2018 while undergoing treatment for a leg injury at a local hospital.

Police said the complaint alleges that the two developed a relationship over time and that Chandni Qureshi, along with members of her family, gradually influenced him to embrace Islam. Nashik TCS Conversion Case: NCW Flags ‘Toxic Workplace’ and POSH Violations, Raises Concerns Over Employees Safety.

According to the complaint, Ayush Malik was allegedly taken to Delhi in 2023, where he was converted to Islam and given the name Mohammad Ali. The FIR further claims that a nikah ceremony was conducted in Delhi. However, police sources said that investigators have not recovered any marriage certificate during the inquiry so far.

According to the complaint filed by Devaraj Malik, the alleged conversion was part of a broader conspiracy aimed at gaining control over family assets worth several crores of rupees.

The businessman told police that he became aware of the alleged change in his son's religion and subsequently approached authorities seeking legal action.

Police sources said Ayush Malik has allegedly adopted strict Islamic practices, including growing a beard, offering five daily prayers and changing his attire. Investigators have not publicly disclosed Ayush Malik's statement regarding the allegations.

Police said a case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

In addition to Chandni Qureshi and Islam Qureshi, several other family members and two unidentified clerics have been named in the FIR. Officials said teams have been formed to trace and question the remaining accused persons named in the case.

Authorities have launched a broader investigation into the allegations. "We have constituted an SIT and LIU teams are investigating the matter. We will conduct a thorough enquiry to determine how far the links of this case extend and what its deeper aspects are. Further action will be taken accordingly," SP Narendra Pratap Singh told media.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing and that further action will depend on the findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and Local Intelligence Unit (LIU).

The Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act provides for legal action in cases where religious conversion is alleged to have been carried out through coercion, misrepresentation, allurement or other prohibited means.

Authorities have not yet released details of evidence gathered during the investigation, and the allegations contained in the FIR are currently under examination. The case is expected to proceed based on the findings of the ongoing police inquiry.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 05:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).