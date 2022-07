New Delhi, July 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he was "deeply distressed" over the attack on his "dear friend", former Japanese leader Shinzo Abe, who was shot at earlier in the day.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said: "Deeply distressed by the attack on my dear friend Abe Shinzo. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and the people of Japan."

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet

Deeply distressed by the attack on my dear friend Abe Shinzo. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and the people of Japan. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022

Abe, who was Japan's longest-serving Prime Minister, collapsed after he was shot at while addressing en election rally in Nara city on Friday, state media said in a report, adding that the police have arrested a 41-year-old suspect.

According to state broadcaster NHK, the incident took place at around 11. 30 a.m. (local time) near the Yamatosaidaiji Station in Nara city while the 67-year-old former leader was making a speech for a Liberal Democratic Party candidate's election campaign. Abe did not appear to show any life signs following the attack, and is presently hospitalised.

