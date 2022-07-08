Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot as he was addressing a crowd in Nara prefecture on Friday. Meanwhile, a video has emerged where the whole shooting incident and the detaining of the gunman were recorded.

Watch Here:

Third video shows the shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the gunman being taken into custody NOTE: Video not graphic, but viewer discretion is advised pic.twitter.com/xsskEZzBMQ — BNO News (@BNONews) July 8, 2022

Second Video:

Second video shows the attempted assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe NOTE: Video not graphic, but viewer discretion is advised pic.twitter.com/BZNGHP78ds — BNO News (@BNONews) July 8, 2022

Check Out:

New video shows attempted assassination on former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe NOTE: Video not graphic, but viewer discretion is advised pic.twitter.com/7zsm4WSWrZ — BNO News (@BNONews) July 8, 2022

