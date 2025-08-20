A shocking incident of negligence surfaced in Ghaziabad’s posh Amrapali Village Society, Indirapuram, where a domestic help was bitten by a pet dog while waiting for the lift. CCTV footage from Tuesday evening shows the dog rushing out as the lift doors opened and pouncing on the woman, identified as Kalpana, leaving her limping and crying in pain. Disturbingly, the dog’s owner, who was present, neither intervened nor helped the victim and instead re-entered the lift with his pet. The woman was seen clutching her thigh and groaning before leaving in another lift. Neighbours, alerted by her cries, rushed to check on her. The footage also shows the dog being slapped inside the lift. The shocking video has sparked outrage. Dog Attack in Greater Noida: Pet German Shepherd Attacks Man Climbing Down Stairs Panchsheel Greens 1 Society, Video Surfaces.

Ghaziabad Dog Attack

#Ghaziabad Street dog bit maid in Amrapali Village Society of Indirapuram police station area. Resident of society was going upstairs with street dog in lift. Dog attacked maid in lift lobby. Even after this, resident went to his flat in lift with street dog.#dogs #streetdogs pic.twitter.com/HulnvWeB93 — Nikita Sareen (@NikitaS_Live) August 19, 2025

