The cases of dog attacks have risen sharply in Ghaziabad. A video showing two pet dogs, allegedly of the German Shepherd breed, attacking a woman inside the KW Srishti Society in Rajnagar Extension of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. In an undated video, posted on X, two pet dogs can be seen chasing a woman, who runs frantically to escape. The dogs stop their attack after a resident intervenes and shooes them away. In a similar incident, a domestic worker faced a sudden dog attack outside an elevator in Ghaziabad. The video showed the owner walking away without helping, leaving the maid in visible pain and shock. Ghaziabad Dog Attack Caught on Camera: Domestic Help Mauled by Pet in Amrapali Village Society, Owner Walks Away Without Helping; Shocking Videos Surface.

Pet Dogs Attack Woman in Ghaziabad Society

