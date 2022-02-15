Bhopal, Feb 15: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and isolated himself at home.

Chouhan urged people who came in contact with him in the last few days to get tested for the virus.

The Chief Minister also informed that he has normal symptoms and will be actively working and participating in meetings virtually till his Covid-19 report comes negative.

"I underwent Covid-19 test and report was positive. I have normal symptoms. I have isolated myself as per Covid-19 guidelines and will do all the upcoming work virtually," Chouhan posted in Hindi on his Twitter handle.

For the last one week, Chouhan has been visiting Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Goa and campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates at different locations.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh and state Congress chief Kamal Nath has wished him a speedy recovery.

"Information has been received that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is unwell. I pray to God for his speedy recovery," Kamal Nath tweeted.

The Covid situation in the state has been under control and daily cases are witnessing a declining trend for the last few days.

After over a month, the state recorded less than 2,000 cases on Monday when 1,760 infections were registered. On January 8, the state had logged 1,572 Covid cases in a day and since then daily cases have been over 2,000.

The state government recently allowed schools, colleges, cinema halls and all types of public gatherings. Except night curfew between 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., all public, business, sports activities are allowed at full capacity in the state.

