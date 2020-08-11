Bengaluru, August 11: Industrialist Shrinivas Gupta, celebrated house warming function of his new house in Koppal with his wife Madhavi’s silicone wax statue, who died in a car accident in July 2017. According to an ANI post, the statue was built inside Madhavi's dream house with the help of architect Ranghannanavar.

.Shrinivas Gupta commenting on installing silicone statue of his deceased wife, said, "It's a great feeling to have my wife again at my home, as this was her dream home. Artist Shreedhar Murthy from Bengaluru took a year to prepare my wife's statue. Silicon was used for the statue for durability."

Photos from his house-warming ceremony have gone viral and have touched the hearts of netizens. Three years ago, MVK Madhavi met with a fatal accident while travelling to Tirupati with their two daughters.

