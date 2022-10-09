Chennai, October 9: Policeman S Rajesh alias 'Dancing' Rajesh was attacked by six men when he questioned them for attacking stray dogs at East Kalmandapam Road in Royapuram on Friday night. All the accused were under the influence of alcohol. Police have arrested all the accused on Saturday.

S Rajesh, who became famous for his dance moves while clearing traffic at the Spencer Plaza traffic junction, spent almost a decade in the traffic unit but was moved to the law-and-order wing last year, reported TOI.

Rajesh stayed in the Royapuram police quarters. On Friday, when he went to feed stray dogs in his neghbourhoods he saw six men beating a dog. Stray Dog Menace: Father Carrying Air Gun Escorts Children to School Amid Rising Incidents of Attacks by Dogs in Kerala (Video)

Rajesh in his complaint said that all the six smelled of liquor when he questioned them.

He requested them not to beat stray dogs and went about feeding the strays. When he was returning some of the men made some weird comments.

When he questioned them, two of them hit him on the head while the others held his hands tightly. He managed to free himself from the gang and went to Government Stanley Hospital. Later, he filed a police complaint against the accused after which all six were arrested.

In another shocking incident in Mumbai, a 72-year-old man from Vasai allegedly injured a woman while trying to shoot a stay dog with. an airgun. After the incident, the police arrested the accused identified as Michael Coutinho for firing the airgun. The alleged incident took place on Friday afternoon. Mumbai Shocker: Man Fires Airgun To Scare Stray Dogs in Vasai, Bullet Hits Woman; Arrested

According to a reports, the victim identified as Sarita Bhoir (28) was on her way back home when the airgun shot hit her. Police officials said that Bhoir works as a housemaid. In her compliant, Bhoir told cops that when she was going home, she saw Coutinho outside his bungalow Mavico with an airgun in his hand.

