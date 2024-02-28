Mumbai, February 28: The founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, Sunil Bharti Mittal, received an honorary knighthood from King Charles III of the United Kingdom. King Charles has knighted business tycoon Mittal, making him the first Indian to do so. The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire bestowed upon him the title of Knight Commander. KBEs are among the highest honours bestowed upon citizens by the British Sovereign. It is given to foreign nationals in an honorary role.

On receiving the honour, Mittal said, “I am deeply humbled by this gracious recognition from His Majesty, King Charles. UK and India have historical relations, which are now entering a new era of increased cooperation and collaboration.” Telecom Industry Under Tremendous Stress, Says, Chairman, Bharti Airtel, Sunil Mittal.

I remain committed to working towards strengthening the economic and bilateral trade relationships between our two great nations. I am thankful to the Government of the UK, whose support and keen attention to the needs of business has been critical in making the country an attractive investment destination, he added. The Knight Commander (KBE), the title of knighthood, is awarded for a distinguished service in any area (often, but not always, at the national level) or for a role acknowledged by colleagues as noteworthy, inspirational, and exhibiting a consistent dedication.

The third-highest civilian award in India, the Padma Bhushan, was given to Sunil Bharti Mittal in 2007. Bharti Airtel Chief Sunil Mittal's Remuneration Falls Nearly 5% to Rs 15.39 Crore in Financial Year 2022.

During India's G20 Presidency, he presided over the B20 India Action Council on African Economic Integration. Additionally, he serves as a Commissioner for Sustainable Development at the International Telecommunication Union/UNESCO Broadband Commission. Foreign citizens receive the KBE in an honorary capacity. While non-UK nationals awarded the Honour add KBE (or DBE for women) after their name instead of titles like Sir or Dame, UK nationals awarded the Knighthood bear the titles Sir or Dame. Prior Honorees of the KBE are Jamshed Irani (1997), Ravi Shankar (2001), and Ratan Tata (2009).

