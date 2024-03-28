Mumbai, March 28: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday, March 27, issued show cause notices to BJP MP Dilip Ghosh and Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for their offensive remarks against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and BJP's Lok Sabha candidate Kangana Ranaut. Notably, the Election Commission has asked Dilip Ghosh and Supriya Shrinate to respond to the show cause notices by 5 pm on March 29. On the other hand, India summoned a senior US diplomat and lodged a strong protest against a US State Department official's remarks on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Officials of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned Gloria Berbena, acting Deputy Chief of Mission to its office in South Block in Delhi. Meanwhile, Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that her husband would do a "big expose" on the alleged excise policy scam case in the court on March 28. She also said that the Delhi CM would also present evidence in the court. Amid this, sources said that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is reportedly experiencing health complications. Mumbai City Is Asia's Billionaire Capital Going Past Beijing, Shanghai: Check List of Top-10 Cities With Most Billionaires in the World.

The Delhi CM's blood sugar levels are said to be unstable and have reportedly plummeted to 46, a level doctors consider hazardous. Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to BJP candidate "Rajmata" Amrita Roy and promised to return swindled funds to the poor in West Bengal. During the conversation, PM Narendra also said that West Bengal will vote for "Parivartan". In a noble rescue operation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) evacuated a critically ill man from a tugboat off Gujarat's Veraval coast. After evacuating the man, the ICG shifted him to a government hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile, Mumbai emerged as the billionaire capital of Asia, going past Asian cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and New Delhi. The maximum city also broke into the list of top 10 cities having the most billionaires in the world. The top spot was taken by New York while the other nine cities were London, Mumbai, Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Moscow, New Delhi and San Francisco. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its seventh list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. India Can Push Economic Growth Close to 9% by Implementing Few More Reforms in Next Five Years, Says Finance Commission.

The saffron party fielded Navneet Rana from the Amravati constituency in Maharashtra and Govind Karjol for the Chitradurga seat in Karnataka. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will visit India for two days during which he will discuss bilateral ties as well as cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Kuleba will arrive in India on Thursday, March 28. Britain's King Charles III will be attending the traditional royal Easter service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor on Sunday, March 31. Buckingham Palace confirmed the 75-year-old monarch's first major public appearance as he undergoes treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.

